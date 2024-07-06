Skip to content
News Feed, South Korea, Ukraine, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg
Stoltenberg: NATO summit will discuss cooperation between Ukraine, South Korea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2024 6:29 PM 2 min read
Jens Stoltenberg, General Secretary of NATO, is pictured during the Informal Meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers on June 1, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)
The upcoming NATO summit will discuss ways to increase cooperation between Ukraine and South Korea, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 5.

"The flagship project is partly related to the medical education of Ukrainian soldiers," he said at a press conference in Washington, where the summit will be held on July 9-11.

"We are also considering how we can expand the exchange of intelligence with South Korea."

Though Stoltenberg didn't refer to it, Seoul last month said it would consider supplying Ukraine with weapons in response to Moscow's recently announced security agreement with North Korea.

Up until now, Seoul has only provided humanitarian aid to Kyiv, though it has been reported the country has indirectly supplied artillery shells via the U.S.

Stoltenberg highlighted escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula and elsewhere, and their implications for Ukraine.

"Iran and North Korea are fueling Russia's war with drones and missiles," he said.

"China is supporting Russia's military economy and supplying microelectronics and other dual-use goods for Russia's war. The closer these authoritarian players get, the more important it is for us to work closely with our friends in the Indo-Pacific region."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would take decisions that are "unlikely to please South Korea" if Seoul decides to send arms to Ukraine.

He also did not rule out the possibility of sending weapons to North Korea, based on the recently signed deal between the two countries.

Under the new treaty, Russia and North Korea pledged to provide aid to one another if either is attacked, Putin said.

Matthew Miller, the U.S. State Department spokesperson, called Putin's threats "incredibly concerning" at a press briefing on June 20.

Putin gifted Kim Russian-made luxury car made by company that uses South Korean parts, Reuters says
Aurus, the luxury car company in question, imported at least $34 million in South Korean parts between 2018 and 2023, according to customs data seen by Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
