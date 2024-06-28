Putin gifted Kim Russian-made luxury car made by company that uses South Korean parts, Reuters says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a luxury Russian-made car that was produced by a company that imports millions of dollars of South Korean components, Reuters said on June 28.

Photos of the two leaders driving around the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in the car during Putin's visit earlier in June were widely distributed.

Aurus, the luxury car company in question, imported at least $34 million in South Korean parts between 2018 and 2023, according to customs data seen by Reuters.

Kim has characterized South Korea as the country's "primary foe."

Aurus also imports parts from China, India, Turkey, and the EU.

An official at the South Korean industrial equipment producer Kyungki Industrial Co. confirmed to Reuters that it had supplied parts to Aurus and will "continue to do so," adding that the company is "not concerned about any potential sanctions."

Putin has gifted Kim two cars made by Aurus.