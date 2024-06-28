Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, South Korea, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un
Edit post

Putin gifted Kim Russian-made luxury car made by company that uses South Korean parts, Reuters says

by Nate Ostiller June 28, 2024 2:26 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (2R) presents an Aurus car to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19, 2024. (Gavril Grigorov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a luxury Russian-made car that was produced by a company that imports millions of dollars of South Korean components, Reuters said on June 28.

Photos of the two leaders driving around the North Korean capital of Pyongyang in the car during Putin's visit earlier in June were widely distributed.

Aurus, the luxury car company in question, imported at least $34 million in South Korean parts between 2018 and 2023, according to customs data seen by Reuters.

Kim has characterized South Korea as the country's "primary foe."

Aurus also imports parts from China, India, Turkey, and the EU.

An official at the South Korean industrial equipment producer Kyungki Industrial Co. confirmed to Reuters that it had supplied parts to Aurus and will "continue to do so," adding that the company is "not concerned about any potential sanctions."

Putin has gifted Kim two cars made by Aurus.

‘Rather desperate’ – 5 key takeaways from Putin’s North Korea visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un cemented their growing relationship on June 19, with a parade, a pact and a carefully stage-managed drive in a brand new limousine in Pyongyang. Kim described Putin as the “dearest friend of the Korean people” and said his count…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Nate Ostiller
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.