Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hot topic
Edit post

NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognizes Russia as 'terrorist state,' calls for special tribunal creation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2022 5:16 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen on a giant screen while delivering a speech to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's annual session held in Madrid on Nov. 21, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

All 30 alliance members supported the propositions of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly on Nov. 21 and adopted a resolution recognizing Russia as a “terrorist state,” according to lawmaker Yehor Cherniev, head of Ukraine’s permanent delegation to the NATO PA.

The resolution also appeals to set up a special international tribunal regarding Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, Cherniev said. “Such a tribunal will make it possible to convict not only the direct perpetrators of war crimes but also senior Russian leadership,” he added.

"The resolution names Russia the most direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security," said Tomas Valasek, head of the Slovak delegation to the NATO PA. "It states clearly that the state of Russia, under its current regime, is a terrorist one," he added. He added that Russia violated its agreements with the alliance, thus, the provision of limiting the forward deployment of troops is "null and void."

MH17 verdict: Girkin, Dubinsky, Kharchenko guilty, sentenced to life imprisonment
The Kyiv Independent

The document also includes Ukrainian requests to increase military assistance, develop specific steps regarding Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and create a mechanism for collecting reparations from Russia for damages caused by its aggression, according to the Ukrainian diplomat.

The resolution will be sent to the governments and parliaments of all NATO member countries.

The United Nations General Assembly on Nov. 14 passed a resolution saying that Russia must be held accountable for international law violations during its war in Ukraine, and must pay war reparations.

According to the voting, 94 countries favored the measure, 14 nations, including China and Iran, voted against it, while some 73 countries abstained.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.