NATO foreign ministers pledge to step up support for Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The alliance will assist Ukraine in restoring its energy infrastructure and protecting civilians from Russian missile attacks, NATO foreign ministers said in a statement released on Nov. 29 following the first day of their meeting in Bucharest.

“We will continue and further step up political and practical support to Ukraine… and will maintain our support for as long as necessary,” they said.

The ministers said that Russia bears full responsibility for the war and condemned those who support its invasion of Ukraine, including Belarus.

“All those responsible for war crimes…must be held accountable,” they added.

NATO members also promised to help Ukraine with post-war reconstruction, reforms, and modernization of its defense sector to “secure its free and democratic future.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 25 that he would urge member states at the meeting to provide Ukraine with more fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment, and drone jammers.