Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

NATO chief: Russia planning new offensives, Ukraine needs more weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2023 12:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on allies to provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine “to win back territory and prevail as a sovereign state in Europe.” The path to peace in Ukraine “lies through the supply of weapons,” Scholz said in a Jan. 25 interview to Welt.

According to Stoltenberg, President Putin proved that he is willing to pay a high price for “this unjust war” with his mobilization over 200,000 troops in Russia. Stoltenberg also placed emphasis on Russian weapons acquisitions from authoritarian states like Iran and North Korea.

The NATO chief also noted that there is currently a low risk of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. If that were to change, “NATO would certainly react.”

Last night, Germany announced the decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. According to ABC News, another 12 countries pledged to give around 100 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine when Germany takes the first step.

German minister: Berlin won't oppose delivery of Polish Leopard tanks to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.