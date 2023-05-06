Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Anakonda-23 NATO military exercises begin in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2023 9:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Roughly 13,000 Polish servicemen are reportedly taking part in the joint exercise between Poland and NATO Allies, taking place in southeastern Poland, with military drills kicking off on May 6, Polskie Radio reported.

The military drill occurs once every three years and will focus on defense and deterrence measures in the Baltic Sea region. The exercise will last until May 26.

Representatives of the U.S., Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Turkey are participating in the Anakonda-23 exercises and the coordinated Defender-23 and Aurora 23 exercises, which will take place outside Poland.

M1A1 Abrams tanks, Krabs, and K9 self-propelled howitzers, as well as Norwegian NSM anti-ship missiles, will be used during the exercises.

Preparations for the Anakonda exercises began back in 2021, but Russia's full-scale invasion reportedly posed new challenges to NATO partners who had to introduce a change in maneuvers, according to Radio Svoboda.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
