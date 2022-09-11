Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalTransport Minister: France to sign deal with Romania to increase grain export from Ukraine.

September 11, 2022 3:46 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune told LCI television channel that the agreement is aimed to increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries, including to the Mediterranean. He added that the agreement envisions exports via land, sea, and river. 

