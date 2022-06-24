Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
SBU busts anti-vax group, says it plotted violence under Russia’s oversight

November 16, 2021 9:48 pmby Illia Ponomarenko
(Ostap Stahiv/YouTube)

The Security Service of Ukraine on Nov. 16 said the plotters worked toward “the violent dismantling of the country’s constitutional order” under the guise of anti-vaccination activism.

The SBU operatives said they found written evidence that the plotters were looking for weapons and accomplices to take over certain regions.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the group’s leader Ostap Stakhiv, a well-known anti-vaccination activist in Lviv, was indicted.

