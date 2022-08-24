Russian missile strike on train station kills at least 15 people, dozens more injured

A Russian missile strike hit a railway station in the village of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Aug. 24, 2022, as Ukraine celebrates its 31st Independence Day. (Ukraine's Armed Forces/Telegram)

A Russian missile strike hit a railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 24, killing at least 15 people and wounding about 50 others, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address to the UN Security Council.

The attack was carried out in the village of Chaplyne, “directly on the rail cars,” according to Zelensky. He said that four train cars caught fire as a result of the attack, and the rescue operation is ongoing.

Photos shared by the Ukrainian military show a train with cars almost flattened by what appears to be the result of the strike. Nearby buildings and vehicles were severely damaged, the photos suggest.

“The death toll can still increase,” Zelensky said. “That's how Russia prepared for this meeting of the UN Security Council," Zelensky said of the latest missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s railway station.

Earlier on Aug. 24, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that another Russian missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Synelnykivskyi district near Dnipro city killed an 11-year-old child.

Zelensky had warned that Moscow might attempt "something particularly cruel" this week as Ukraine celebrates its 31st Independence Day on Aug. 24.Local authorities across the country took additional safety measures this week, such as imposing a whole-day curfew, amid the heightened risks of Russian attacks.