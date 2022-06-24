Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian authorities arrest 31 Crimean Tatars in occupied peninsula

November 24, 2021 3:00 amby Anastasiia Lapatina
(Crimean Solidarity/Facebook)

They were detained on the evening of Nov. 23 after gathering near a detention center, waiting for the release of Crimean lawyer Edem Semedlyaev.

Semedlyaev spent 12 days behind bars for refusing to stop audio recording police while they were arresting other Crimean Tatars in October.

The detainees included 10 women and five journalists, as well as a 14-year-old girl. Most were held overnight and accused of disturbing public order, Crimean activist Mumine Saliyeva told the Kyiv Independent.

Russia has waged an ongoing repression campaign against Crimean Tatars, the peninsula’s native ethnic group that has defied Russia’s 2014 annexation.

Anastasiia Lapatina
Author: Anastasiia Lapatina

Anastasiia Lapatina is a national reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the same role at the Kyiv Post and has focused on politics and human rights, publishing stories about Crimea, Donbas, and Ukrainians in conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza. She’s currently finishing a BA in International Relations at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Tags: Crimea, Russia's war

