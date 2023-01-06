Media locate alleged training ground of Russian drone operators

Operators for the Iranian-made kamikaze drones that Russia has been using to attack Ukraine en masse in the recent weeks are allegedly being trained at a polygon in Kolomna near Moscow, according to an investigative report by Donbas.Realities, a project of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The polygon is located 8 kilometers southeast of the State Center for Unmanned Aviation of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Four drone operators of this very center in Kolomna had allegedly undergone training in Iran in the summer of 2022 before Russia received its first batch of Iranian kamikaze drones, a joint investigation by Slidstvo.Info and Nashi Groshi Lviv revealed earlier this week. Russia has been using Iranian drones to attack residential areas and critical infrastructure in Ukraine since October, to compensate for its reportedly depleting missile stock.

The aviation center in Kolomna is the only one under Russia’s Defense Ministry that trains drone operators, according to the report.

The journalists identified the polygon using the pictures the Russian Defense Ministry published between 2019 and 2021 from the military competition for drone operators held there.