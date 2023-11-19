Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine sanctions 100 individuals involved in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2023 1:18 PM 1 min read
The Kyiv Independent's journalist Olesia Bida (L) speaks on the phone to alleged Russian collaborator Svitlana Maiboroda, who organized illegal deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia. (Screenshot from "Uprooted," an investigative documentary by the Kyiv Independent).
This audio is created with AI assistance

One hundred individuals were sanctioned by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council on Nov. 18 for their involvement in the kidnapping and illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, including an alleged collaborator whom the Kyiv Independent identified in its investigative documentary film "Uprooted."

Forty Russian legal entities were also included in the sanctions list.

Svitlana Maiboroda, 53, is a former Ukrainian official who began to collaborate with Russian authorities after Russian forces invaded Donetsk Oblast in 2014. She currently works as the head of all social services for families and children in the Russian-occupied parts of the region.

The Kyiv Independent's documentary film "Uprooted," revealed how Russian occupation officials like Maiboroda prevented children in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast from being reunited with their legal guardians and were sent to Russia against their will. The Kyiv Independent received a list of 31 Ukrainian children that was deported as a group. Maiboroda facilitated their deportation.

In the documentary film, a journalist from the Kyiv Independent called Maiboroda and asked why she'd organized the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russian territory.

Maiboroda first denied any involvement but then said to put in an official information request. However, the Kyiv Independent is unable to send such requests to Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation.

The Ukrainian government organization Children of War estimates that at least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been kidnapped and forcibly taken, although the actual number is likely much higher.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
4:41 PM

Putin officially nominated as presidential candidate in 2024 election.

The group of celebrities who nominated Putin includes pro-Kremlin pop singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as Shaman; Tatyana Navka, an actress and the wife of Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Jeffrey Monson, a U.S.-born boxer who has become a pro-Kremlin regional lawmaker in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.