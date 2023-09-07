Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National Guard: Russia moving troops to southern front line to strengthen defense

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2023 3:37 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street in occupied Melitopol on May 1, 2022. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is relocating its troops to the southern front line from other sectors, as Ukrainian forces continue to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, an official within the National Guard said on Sept. 7.

The Russian military is reinforcing the units currently holding the Russian line in the Berdiansk and Melitopol sectors, Mykola Urshalovych told a press briefing.

Over the past week, Ukraine’s Offensive Guard assault brigades, a formation under the command of the National Guard, destroyed up to a platoon of Russian soldiers with the support of the Armed Forces, having advanced “both in the depth of Russian defenses and along the front line" in the Melitopol direction, according to Urshalovych.

On the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Ukrainian forces had achieved some success south of Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The General Staff’s spokesperson didn’t provide any further details on the advance.

Verbove lies around 10 kilometers to the east of the recently liberated Robotyne and almost 100 kilometers northeast of Melitopol, the key city for cutting off the land bridge between Russia and occupied Crimea.

At the same time, Russian war commentators claim that Russian brigades in Ukraine lack sufficient supplies, particularly artillery munitions, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian commentators who follow the war closely have claimed that troops are relying on "limited stockpiles" of artillery, thus "performing poorly along the front in Ukraine."

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
