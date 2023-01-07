Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs

National Bank: Foreign reserves grew by 1.9% in December, still lower than pre-war level

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2023 1:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's foreign reserves reached $28.5 billion as of Jan. 1, according to the National Bank. The number is still lower than the pre-full-scale war number of nearly $31 billion.

Ukraine’s foreign reserves showed a 1.9% growth in December from the November figure due to foreign financial aid helping maintain the exchange rate and the economy afloat, the National Bank of Ukraine said on Jan. 6.

As of Jan. 7, the dollar to the hryvnia exchange rate is $1 for Hr 36.

Earlier on Jan. 5, the Economy Ministry said that Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 30.4% in 2022.

It added that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue to put pressure on Ukraine’s wartime economy.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
