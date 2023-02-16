Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
MP: Defense Ministry confirms that some food procurement prices were above average

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 7:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry has published the prices at which it purchased food in 2022 following a corruption scandal over procurement, Anastasia Radina, head of parliament's anti-corruption committee, said on Feb. 16.

Some of the them were double the average market price in the fall of 2022, she said.

Ukrainian newspaper ZN.UA reported on Jan. 21 that the Defense Ministry procured large amounts of food products for the military at inflated prices.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov initially called the report false and asked the Security Service of Ukraine to investigate the people involved in spreading the information.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has since opened an investigation into the alleged corruption scheme.

NABU opens case into alleged corruption in Defense Ministry procurement
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
