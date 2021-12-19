Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Emigration, Depopulation, Ukraine, Migration
Edit post

More than 600,000 Ukrainians left homeland in 2021

by Victoria Petryk December 19, 2021 7:46 PM 1 min read
Passenger planes sit next to terminals at Kyiv Boryspil International Airport. From 2011 to 2020, 2.6 million Ukrainians left the country. (Boryspil International Airport/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

In the first 10 months of 2021, more than 600,000 Ukrainians left the country and didn't return, according to monitoring service Opendatabot.

“In total, from 2011 to 2020, 2.6 million Ukrainian citizens did not return to the country,” Opendatabot reported. “According to the indicators of 2021, we can expect that if there is no mass return of Ukrainians home in November-December, the total negative balance for 11 years will be more than 3.3 million people.”

Ukraine has a population of approximately 41-42 million. The government hasn't done a census since 2001.

From 2011 to 2014, Ukraine lost half a million people every year. In 2015, the number of people who left and did not return fell sharply to 16,431 but the outflow picked up again in subsequent years.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 saw a temporary reversal of this trend, with a positive migration balance of 80,000 people.

High emigration rates lead to depopulation in Ukraine. According to the recent United Nations estimates, if the outbound flow of citizens continues at the same pace, Ukraine will lose nearly one-fifth of its population by 2050.

To lure Ukrainian expatriates back to the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would put in a slew of initiatives, including affordable loans and dual citizenships.

Victoria Petryk
Victoria Petryk
News reporter
Victoria Petryk is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. She studied philology at Kyiv National Linguistic University. She worked at the Embassy of Israel in Kyiv as an information officer before joining the Kyiv Post as a staff writer in October 2021.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.