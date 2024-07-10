Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Moldova, Ukraine, Ukrainian refugees, immigration
Edit post

More than 23,000 Ukrainians have illegally entered Moldova since beginning of full-scale invasion, RFE/RL reports

by Nate Ostiller July 10, 2024 6:42 PM 2 min read
A line of Ukrainian vehicles waiting to cross the Moldova-Ukraine border checkpoint near the Moldovan town of Palanca on March 14, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 23,000 Ukrainians have illegally crossed into Moldova, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL)'s Moldovan service reported on July 10.

Under martial law, which has been in place since February 2022, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 with some exceptions are not allowed to leave the country because they could be called up for military service.

BBC Ukraine estimated in November 2023 that as many as 650,000 Ukrainian military-aged men had left the country since the beginning of the full-scale war.

According to data seen by RFE/RL, 7,700 Ukrainian men crossed into Moldova in the first six months of 2024.

Moldova and Ukraine share a border of about 1,222 kilometers (760 miles).

Many of those illegally crossing into Moldova intend to keep traveling into an EU country, although the Moldovan government offers differing levels of protection for foreigners who enter the country.

Moldovan Frontier Police chief Ruslan Galusca told RFE/RL that Ukrainian men who are detained after crossing "are not sanctioned for illegal entry."

A Ukrainian man who identified himself as Vasyl told RFE/RL that he had paid $10,000 for a smuggler to take him into Moldova via the Dniester River, adding that he intended to travel to Poland after.

Romanian police: 11,000 Ukrainian men have illegally crossed border into Romania since February 2022
About 11,000 Ukrainian men have illegally crossed the border into Romania since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on May 9, citing data from the Romanian border police.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:37 PM

Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.