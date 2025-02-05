Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Economy, Russian assets, European Union, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Euroclear to send 2-billion-euro tranche of Russian assets profits for Kyiv

by Yana Prots February 5, 2025 11:00 PM 2 min read
A damaged residential building in Kharkiv after a Russian missile attack on Jan. 2, 2024. Russian forces fired ballistic missiles at the city center. (Yevhen Titov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union will receive a second tranche of 2 billion euros ($2.05 billion) from profits generated by frozen Russian Central Bank assets that are meant for Ukraine and its war effort.

Euroclear, the Belgian-based clearing house, sent its first payment of 1.55 billion euros ($1.7 billion) last July after the EU passed legislation that applied a windfall tax to the profits generated by Russia's assets immobilized in response to the full-scale invasion.

The clearing house said in a statement on Feb. 5 that the second payment is expected to be made in March and should amount to approximately 2 billion euros.

Euroclear earned 6.9 billion euros ($7.18 billion) in 2024 from frozen Russian assets, the statement says. In 2023, these revenues amounted to 4.4 billion euros ($4.6 million).

From the proceeds of the frozen Russian assets in 2024, 1.7 billion euros ($1.77 billion) was transferred to the Belgian budget as tax revenues.

In reaction to Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, more than $300 billion of the foreign exchange reserve assets of the central bank of the Russian Federation were frozen in Europe.

Most of these funds —191 billion euros ($198 million) — are kept in the international depository Euroclear in Belgium.

The Group of Seven countries agreed last year on a $50 billion loan that will be paid back using the profits generated from frozen assets.

US announces $20 billion loan for Ukraine as part of G7 initiative
The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Dec. 10 that it will provide $20 billion in loan assistance to Ukraine, marking its contribution to a broader $50 billion initiative supported by G7 countries.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Author: Yana Prots
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:08 PM
Video

Why does Trump want Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 3 he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” But what exactly did Trump mean and what does Ukraine have to offer to the U.S?
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.