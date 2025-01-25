Moldovan President Sandu arrives in Kyiv to meet Zelensky

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 25 on an official visit to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to her X account.

Sandu's visit comes amid an ongoing energy crisis in Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region. While Moldova has transitioned to European energy supplies, Transnistria remains heavily reliant on Russian gas.

Russian gas supplies to Transnistria were halted on Jan. 1 due to Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit, including supplies to Moldova, and Moldova's debt for gas supplies.

The energy crisis has been labeled by Chisinau as Kremlin blackmail and a threat to national security.

"I bring a strong message of support for Ukraine and its people. Their courage secures our peace," Sandu wrote on X.

"We'll discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and mutual support on the EU path. Moldova remains a reliable neighbor."

As Moldova has shifted toward European integration under Sandu's leadership, Russia has continued to put pressure on the country.

Moldova has sought to combat Russian influence and pressure, banning Russian-affiliated political groups like the U.S.-sanctioned Shor party, outlawing broadcasts of Russian state-run television news, and blocking access to Russian media sites.