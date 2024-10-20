Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Moldova, Election Interference, Russia, Maia Sandu
Edit post

Moldova votes in election, EU referendum amid alleged Russian interference

by Sonya Bandouil October 20, 2024 7:26 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of the Parliament building on July 22, 2022 in Chisinau, Moldova. (Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova's upcoming presidential election and EU referendum on Oct. 20 are seen as critical in determining its future direction toward European Union integration.

Pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu is leading in the polls, but if she doesn't reach the 50% threshold, a runoff will take place on Nov. 3.

Sandu also hopes for a strong "yes" vote in the referendum to solidify EU accession as a constitutional goal.

Allegations of Russian meddling have recently surfaced, with pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor accused of trying to influence voters to oppose Sandu.

Over $15 million in Russian funds have been funneled to over 130,000 Moldovans, with voters instructed on how to vote and spread disinformation about the EU via Telegram.

Shor, a Moldovan-Israeli tycoon, was accused of laundering the money and orchestrating the network, despite his political party being banned.

Despite these developments, police are confident that any interference will not significantly affect the election outcome.

US offers $10 million reward for information on Russian media organization accused of election interference
The United States is providing a reward of up to $10 million for information that helps prevent or disrupts foreign election interference linked to the Russian state-sponsored Rybar media organization, the U.S. State Department announced. Rybar and its employees are accused of using social media to…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:57 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast's town kills 1, injures 11.

Russian forces launched an attack on Shostka, a town in Sumy Oblast, overnight on Oct. 19 using guided bombs and drones, regional authorities reported. One civilian was killed, and 11 others were injured in the attack, according to Mykola Noha, mayor of Shostka.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.