Moldova votes in election, EU referendum amid alleged Russian interference

Moldova's upcoming presidential election and EU referendum on Oct. 20 are seen as critical in determining its future direction toward European Union integration.

Pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu is leading in the polls, but if she doesn't reach the 50% threshold, a runoff will take place on Nov. 3.

Sandu also hopes for a strong "yes" vote in the referendum to solidify EU accession as a constitutional goal.

Allegations of Russian meddling have recently surfaced, with pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor accused of trying to influence voters to oppose Sandu.

Over $15 million in Russian funds have been funneled to over 130,000 Moldovans, with voters instructed on how to vote and spread disinformation about the EU via Telegram.

Shor, a Moldovan-Israeli tycoon, was accused of laundering the money and orchestrating the network, despite his political party being banned.

Despite these developments, police are confident that any interference will not significantly affect the election outcome.