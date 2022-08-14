Missing Azovstal defender's wife says he was allegedly taken to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kateryna Prokopenko said she found out through Russian media that Moscow's military took her husband, Azov Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko, to Russia, but his whereabouts are still unclear. She added that the last time she heard from her husband was on May 23, shortly after an estimated 264 Ukrainian soldiers in the besieged Azovstal plant in occupied Mariupol were transferred to Russian custody.



The fate of many of the soldiers is still unknown.



In late July, an explosion killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including members of the Azov Regiment, at a detention center on the outskirts of occupied Olenivka village in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine and its Western partners have blamed Russia for the attack as an act of public execution.