Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia hits relief center in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3 internally displaced civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2023 9:37 AM 3 min read
Emergency services on the scene in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, after Russia launched S-300 missiles at civilians in an "invincibility center" on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast / Facebook)
Russia launched S-300 missiles at the city of Kostiantynivka in the early hours of March 24, killing three women, the Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast wrote on March 24.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, one of the missiles struck the local relief center, known as "invincibility centers" in Ukraine, and another landed nearby.

"Invincibility centers" were set up across Ukraine following the onset of Russia's mass missile strikes in fall 2022 targeting energy infrastructure. They allow local residents to charge their phones, connect to internet, get warm, and have some rest.

The three women killed were internally displaced people from Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, and a nearby village, the Prosecutor General's Office wrote.

Emergency services on the scene in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, after Russia launched S-300 missiles at civilians in an "invincibility center" on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast / Facebook)
Emergency services on the scene in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, after Russia launched S-300 missiles at civilians in an "invincibility center" on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast / Facebook)
Emergency services on the scene in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, after Russia launched S-300 missiles at civilians in an "invincibility center" on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast / Facebook)
Emergency services on the scene in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, after Russia launched S-300 missiles at civilians in an "invincibility center" on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast / Facebook)
Emergency services on the scene in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, after Russia launched S-300 missiles at civilians in an "invincibility center" on March 23, 2023. (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office in Donetsk Oblast / Facebook)


Additionally, one civilian was killed and another was injured in Chasiv Yar by Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

One person was also injured in Avdiivka and another in Toretsk.

A total of 1,430 people have been reported killed and 3,258 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko. However, these numbers do not include casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.

Surviving Avdiivka: Russia intensifies assault on city deemed a ‘second Bakhmut’
The Kyiv Independent



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
