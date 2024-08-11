Missile strikes Kursk apartment building, Russian official claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A missile struck an apartment building in the Russian city of Kursk overnight, injuring 13 people, Kursk Oblast's acting Governor Alexey Smirnov reported on Aug. 11.

Russian air defense units downed a Ukrainian missile, which then struck a residential building, Smirnov said. A fire broke out on the premises, and emergency workers were dispatched to the site.

The attack injured 13 people, two of whom are in serious condition, according to Smirnov.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the alleged attack.

The reported strike on Kursk comes amid Ukraine's ongoing incursion into Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian forces launched a surprise offensive into the Russian border region on Aug. 6 and have continued to advance deeper into Russian territory.

Smirnov declared a "state of emergency" in the region on Aug. 7, and Russian authorities instituted what they called a "counter-terrorism operation" along the Ukrainian border on Aug. 10.

Russia has evacuated over 76,000 people from Kursk Oblast amid Ukraine's ongoing incursion, according to Russian state media.

Smirnov on Aug. 11 said that he had instructed local officials to "speed up" the evacuations.

While Kyiv has largely remained silent on the incursion, President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the offensive in his evening address on Aug. 10, saying Ukraine had taken "actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory."

"Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice," he said.