Ministry: Ukraine receives $2 billion grant from US for budget support.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2022 8:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received grant funds worth $2 billion from the U.S. through the World Bank’s Trust Fund, Ukraine's Finance Ministry reported on Dec. 20.

The money will be used for paying pensions and salaries to Ukrainian emergency workers and providing free medical services, the ministry said.

This is the second tranche of a grant totaling $4.5 billion, according to the ministry.

“Such assistance is extremely important because it not only allows us to make priority social payments on time and in full but also does not increase the further debt burden on the state budget,” Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

In total, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with $12 billion in the form of grants since Feb. 24, which makes the country the largest donor of direct budgetary aid to Ukraine in 2022, the ministry said.

