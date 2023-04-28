Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ministry: Ukraine receives $1.25 billion grant from US

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 28, 2023 7:13 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has received grant funds worth $1.25 billion from the U.S., the country’s Financial Ministry reported on April 28.

The money will be used for paying pensions and salaries to Ukrainian emergency and healthcare workers, and social payments, including payments for the internally displaced persons, according to the ministry.

In total, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with  $16.7 billion in the form of grants since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the ministry said.

“Partnership with the U.S. and the World Bank during the war allows the Ukrainian government to finance priority social expenditures fully. At the same time, aid in the form of grants does not increase the debt burden and contributes to stabilizing the financial system,” said Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko.

The ministry also said the grant was provided through the World Bank's Trust Fund “as part of the fourth additional funding for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project.”

Earlier in March, the World Bank increased its assessment of Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction to at least $411 billion based on the damages caused by the first year of Russia's all-out war.

This figure is equivalent to 2.6 times Ukraine's projected gross domestic product in 2022, according to Bloomberg.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.