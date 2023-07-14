Ministry: Ukraine needs additional 4.5 million workers for next 10 years

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will have to attract additional 4.5 million employees to the labor market over the next 10 years for a successful recovery, the Economy Ministry said on July 14.

The country faced a labor shortage even before the start of the full-scale war, and after the invasion, more than 6 million Ukrainians were forced abroad, the ministry commented.

"Recovery of the labor market is not a consequence of victory, it is a path to victory," said Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna.

According to the World Bank's assessment from March, Ukraine will need at least $411 billion for recovery and reconstruction. This figure equals 2.6 times Ukraine's projected gross domestic product in 2022.

Kyiv's partners have convened at London's Recovery Conference on June 21 to address Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs. As the outcome of the forum, the international community has pledged billions in reconstruction aid, while further packages have been announced since then.