Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ministry: Slovakia considers Ukraine's grain import plan acceptable, talks continue

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2023 11:43 PM 2 min read
An agricultural worker unloads cereals from a combine during a harvest on Aug. 30, 2023 in Chernihiv Oblast. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovakia is studying Ukraine's proposed plan to export agricultural products and considers it acceptable, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry said on Sept. 20 following an online meeting between Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi and his Slovak counterpart Jozef Bíreš.

The two parties reportedly discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector, namely the action plan for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products proposed by Kyiv to the European Commission.

According to the ministry's press statement, Bíreš said that Bratislava is studying Ukraine's proposal and considers it acceptable.

The ministers agreed to finalize the plan as soon as possible, as well as coordinate the situation and maintain constructive relations between the countries.

The EU instituted the import ban on select agricultural products from Ukraine in May at the request of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria, who feared that the influx of cheaper Ukrainian products would put pressure on their farmers.

Following the expiration of the measure on Sept. 15, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary said they will continue to impose it on the national level.

Seeking to lift the restrictions, Ukraine proposed to the EU that it would implement a system of permits to manage the export of grain.

The Slovak agriculture minister said earlier that Kyiv's proposal came too late and suggested that the European Commission could institute a transition period to test the mechanism.

Media: Kyiv denies grain proposal rejected by 5 EU members
Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Taras Kachka, has told the news outlet European Pravda that five members of the European Union have not rejected Ukraine’s plan for regulating grain exports to five neighboring states.
The Kyiv IndependentKris Parker
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.