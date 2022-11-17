Minister: Ukraine grain deal extended for four months.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that an agreement on the extension had been reached in Istanbul.

In July, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN struck a deal to unblock grain exports, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Oct. 29, Russia said it was suspending its participation in the grain deal due to a drone attack on Russian warships in the occupied port of Sevastopol. Russia accuses Ukraine of the attack, while Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsible for the attack.

However, on Nov. 2 Russia made a U-turn and said it was staying in the deal.