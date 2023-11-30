Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Russian forces kill 2,000 Ukrainian civilians in 2023

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 1, 2023 1:58 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 11,000 injured as a result of Russian shelling in 2023, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Nov. 30.

Russian forces fired 59,000 times at settlements in 24 regions of Ukraine.

During a meeting with ambassadors of the G7 countries, Klymenko announced that Ukrainian law enforcement officers registered nearly 101,000 cases of Russian war crimes, including shelling, abuse of civilians, deportation, and illegal detention.

Most of the shelling reportedly took place in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's top prosecutor, Andrii Kostin, announced that Ukraine had collected evidence of 109,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Officials identified over 400 suspected war criminals, with around 300 having been indicted and 66 convicted.

The ICC has previously issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova over the unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine. The ICC  also launched an investigation into the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam.

Wheelchair-bound Bucha resident on surviving Russian occupation: ‘I hope no one will have to live through this’
BUCHA, Kyiv Oblast – When Russian forces turned an ordinary residential road in Bucha into a battlefield, wheelchair-bound Liudmyla Usenka, 69, was alone at home in the darkness. With a look of horror on her face, Usenka told the Kyiv Independent about the never-ending sounds of shelling and heavy…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.