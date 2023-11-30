Minister: Russian forces kill 2,000 Ukrainian civilians in 2023

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and 11,000 injured as a result of Russian shelling in 2023, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Nov. 30.

Russian forces fired 59,000 times at settlements in 24 regions of Ukraine.

During a meeting with ambassadors of the G7 countries, Klymenko announced that Ukrainian law enforcement officers registered nearly 101,000 cases of Russian war crimes, including shelling, abuse of civilians, deportation, and illegal detention.

Most of the shelling reportedly took place in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's top prosecutor, Andrii Kostin, announced that Ukraine had collected evidence of 109,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Officials identified over 400 suspected war criminals, with around 300 having been indicted and 66 convicted.

The ICC has previously issued arrest warrants for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova over the unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine. The ICC also launched an investigation into the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam.