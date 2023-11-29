Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Minister: Microsoft to provide free cloud services to Ukrainian government for another year

by Nate Ostiller November 29, 2023 7:24 PM 1 min read
Microsoft on a smartphone. (Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Microsoft will continue to offer cloud service free of charge to Ukrainian government institutions for another year, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 29.

The free storage will extend to all Ukrainian government entities, including the military, schools, universities, and hospitals.

So far, Microsoft has provided Ukraine with $540 million in free services, technical support, equipment, and grants, Fedorov said.

Beyond the financial component, which saves much-needed funds from the state budget for more critical needs, Microsoft's support has also contributed to the continuing digitization of Ukraine's government.

Cloud storage for key government information has also prevented it from being destroyed or lost in Russian attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence says Budanov’s wife poisoned
Key developments on Nov. 28: * Military intelligence: Budanov’s wife poisoned * EU Council approves further funding for training of Ukrainian soldiers * Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees * Kuleba to boycott OSCE meeting over Russian delegation’s presence * Parliament chairman:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.