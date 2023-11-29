Minister: Microsoft to provide free cloud services to Ukrainian government for another year

This audio is created with AI assistance

Microsoft will continue to offer cloud service free of charge to Ukrainian government institutions for another year, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 29.

The free storage will extend to all Ukrainian government entities, including the military, schools, universities, and hospitals.

So far, Microsoft has provided Ukraine with $540 million in free services, technical support, equipment, and grants, Fedorov said.

Beyond the financial component, which saves much-needed funds from the state budget for more critical needs, Microsoft's support has also contributed to the continuing digitization of Ukraine's government.

Cloud storage for key government information has also prevented it from being destroyed or lost in Russian attacks.