Minister: Germany will give Ukraine more missiles, Gepard vehicles this month.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 8, 2023 5:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will supply Ukraine with more guided missiles, five Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and five Pioneer Panzer 2A1 Dachs combat support vehicles by the end of February, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to Kyiv, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Feb. 7.

Five Biber bridge-laying vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine in March, he said.

Germany confirms provision of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, green light for other countries to deliver
The Kyiv Independent

The defense ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany also issued a joint statement on Feb. 7, saying that the three countries would provide Ukraine with at least 100 Leopard 1 battle tanks.

Ukraine will receive 20 to 25 Leopard 1 tanks by the summer, and 80 tanks by the end of the year, according to Pistorius.

In January the German government also approved the delivery of more modern Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Previously the German government had been reluctant to approve tank deliveries but eventually succumbed under pressure from the media and allies.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
