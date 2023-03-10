Mine explosion kills 2 civilians in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A car drove over a mine in the village of Ishchenka in Kherson Oblast, resulting in two deaths and two injuries, the Kherson Oblast military administration reported.

According to the report, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, including burns and fractures.

The administration issued a warning to civilians, advising them against entering areas that have not yet been confirmed as demined by emergency services.

They emphasized that places such as fields, roadsides, and forests are at a higher risk of being mined.

Kherson Oblast's west bank of the Dnipro River was occupied from early March until November 2022.