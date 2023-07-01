Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military: Ukrainian forces advancing along southern front line

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2023 9:57 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemembers ride on a tank in Donetsk Oblasts on June 28, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are making progress and moving forward along the southern front line, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of Ukraine's military fighting in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, reported on July 1.

Over the past 24 hours, artillery and missile forces units completed 1,201 fire missions, according to Tarnavsky.

The amount of Russian forces killed or wounded during that time amounted to nearly two companies, Tarnavsky added. A company is a military unit that can consist of upwards of 200 soldiers.

Fourteen units of Russian military equipment were destroyed, including armored personnel carriers, drones, self-propelled artillery systems, and Grad multiple rocket launcher systems.

Four Russian ammunition depots were also taken out by Ukrainian forces, according to Tarnavsky.

In an interview with the Washington Post at the end of June, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukrainian forces were advancing at least 500 meters daily since the start of the counteroffensive despite the lack of much-needed advanced weapony, like F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive is now in full swing along the front line in eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have already liberated settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, but according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the "main event" of the counteroffensive is yet to come.

Counteroffensive underway: ‘We overestimated Russians and underestimated ourselves’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent introduces soldiers interviewed for the story by their first names or callsigns due to security reasons. DONETSK OBLAST – Islam’s mind was empty of thoughts and feelings as he crawled carefully towards the Russian trenches near Siversk, with grenades prepared. “…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
