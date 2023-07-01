Military: Ukrainian forces advancing along southern front line

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are making progress and moving forward along the southern front line, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of Ukraine's military fighting in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, reported on July 1.

Over the past 24 hours, artillery and missile forces units completed 1,201 fire missions, according to Tarnavsky.

The amount of Russian forces killed or wounded during that time amounted to nearly two companies, Tarnavsky added. A company is a military unit that can consist of upwards of 200 soldiers.

Fourteen units of Russian military equipment were destroyed, including armored personnel carriers, drones, self-propelled artillery systems, and Grad multiple rocket launcher systems.

Four Russian ammunition depots were also taken out by Ukrainian forces, according to Tarnavsky.

In an interview with the Washington Post at the end of June, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukrainian forces were advancing at least 500 meters daily since the start of the counteroffensive despite the lack of much-needed advanced weapony, like F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine's long-anticipated counteroffensive is now in full swing along the front line in eastern and southern Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have already liberated settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, but according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the "main event" of the counteroffensive is yet to come.