Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kherson Oblast
Edit post

Military: Russian forces try to storm Ukrainian positions in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 18, 2024 10:16 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade stand guard at a position next to the Dnipro River in an undisclosed location in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 6, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance


Russian troops tried to storm Ukrainian positions on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast 14 times on Feb. 18, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

The attacks came a day after the announced tactical withdrawal from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Avdiivka is Russia’s first major capture in nine months.

The General Staff statement noted that Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the Avdiivka direction near Lastochkyne and Pervomaiske.

The statement also noted that Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks in the Robotyne region of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier on Feb. 18, Ukraine announced that it had successfully countered a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast the day before, killing 70 troops and injuring 80, as well as destroying 18 pieces of Russian equipment. The oblast remains partially occupied by Russian forces, which have resumed an offensive in the western area.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently reported that if the West continued to delay aid, Russia could repeat the tactics it used to capture Avdiivka in other areas.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a White House statement released on Feb. 17 that Congressional inaction on approving Ukraine aid is responsible for Ukrainian forces' withdrawal from Avdiivka.

Avdiivka, a town with a pre-war population of 35,000, is located just north of occupied Donetsk. It has been on the front-line of Russia's war since 2014.

Ukrainian military reports defeating Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a “fairly large” number of enemy troops. Ukraine destroyed 18 pieces of Russian equipment including three tanks, according to the report.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:31 PM

Russia’s Medvedev threatens to nuke US, UK, Germany, Ukraine if Russia loses occupied territories.

"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing - a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said in a reference to the triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear weapons.
1:55 AM

Biden: US Congress to blame for fall of Avdiivka.

"This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months," the White House statement said.
12:01 AM

Dutch PM: Russia is 'nothing compared to the collective EU economy.'

The EU's collective economic power is by far superior to Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 17 in an interview at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, adding that European nations must invest more in defense and support for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.