Military: Russian forces try to storm Ukrainian positions in Kherson Oblast

Russian troops tried to storm Ukrainian positions on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast 14 times on Feb. 18, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported.

The attacks came a day after the announced tactical withdrawal from Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Avdiivka is Russia’s first major capture in nine months.

The General Staff statement noted that Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the Avdiivka direction near Lastochkyne and Pervomaiske.

The statement also noted that Ukrainian troops repelled seven attacks in the Robotyne region of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Earlier on Feb. 18, Ukraine announced that it had successfully countered a Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast the day before, killing 70 troops and injuring 80, as well as destroying 18 pieces of Russian equipment. The oblast remains partially occupied by Russian forces, which have resumed an offensive in the western area.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently reported that if the West continued to delay aid, Russia could repeat the tactics it used to capture Avdiivka in other areas.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a White House statement released on Feb. 17 that Congressional inaction on approving Ukraine aid is responsible for Ukrainian forces' withdrawal from Avdiivka.

Avdiivka, a town with a pre-war population of 35,000, is located just north of occupied Donetsk. It has been on the front-line of Russia's war since 2014.