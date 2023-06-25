Military: Russian forces shell bordering Chernihiv, Sumy oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked bordering communities in northern Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts 21 times on June 25, Ukraine’s military Northern Command reported.

After Russian troops withdrew from Ukraine's northmost regions in April 2022, both are the targets of daily Russian shelling from across the border.

Chernihiv Oblast was shelled eight times as of 1 p.m. with 120 mm heavy mortars, the military said.

The 120 mm mortars have maximum ranges of roughly 7.2 to 9.5 kilometers (some 4,5 to 6 miles).

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 13 times with mortar fire.

No other damages or casualties were reported.