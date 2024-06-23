Skip to content
Military: Russian forces dropped 35 glide bombs on Kharkiv Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 23, 2024 3:26 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A 3rd Tactical Fighter Wing F-4E Phantom II aircraft drops a GBU-15 modular glide bomb during exercise Team Spirit '85. South Korea. (CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv Oblast with 35 glide bombs in the past 24 hours, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, said on national television on June 23.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city after Kyiv, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

According to Voloshyn, Russian troops launched a total of 20 airstrikes using 35 glide bombs and one missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast in the past day. Just one village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast endured attacks using 17 glide bombs, he said.

Later in the day, the Khortytsia group of forces posted on Telegram that as of 2:30 p.m. on June 23, from the direction of Belgorod, Russian troops had already dropped 29 glide bombs "on positions of our forces and settlements."

"Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi were under attack. In the Lyptsi area, Russian troops dropped 23 guided bombs," the post reads.

Earlier on June 22, Russian forces struck the city of Kharkiv with glide bombs, killing three people and injuring 54.

Three glide bombs hit an enterprise in the Kholodnohirskyi district, and another one struck a five-story residential building in the Osnovianskyi district. The attack was reportedly launched from Belgorod Oblast, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Glide bombs help Russia gain land in Ukraine. What makes them so effective?
One critical factor in Russia’s recent battlefield successes in Ukraine is its extensive use of glide bombs. Every week, hundreds of these large, deadly weapons rain down on Ukraine, creating 20-meter-wide craters and obliterating military positions and entire settlements. Russia has heavily relie…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.