Military: Russian drone flew across Moldovan border

A Russian Shahed-type attack drone crossed the border with Moldova overnight, flying over Moldovan territory "for several tens of kilometers," Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported on Feb. 27.

Ukrainian forces shot down 11 of the 13 attack drones that Russia had launched from Krasnodar Krai and Kursk Oblast in the overnight attack.

"The route of one of the drones was provocatively directed by the enemy along a trajectory crossing the Ukrainian-Moldovan section of the state border in Odesa Oblast," the Southern Defense Forces said.

"The drone flew over the territory of the neighboring state for several tens of kilometers and again entered the airspace of Ukraine, where it was later destroyed by the air defense forces of Ukraine."

Earlier in the evening on Feb. 26, the Moldovan Defense Ministry denied reports that a drone had flown over Moldovan airspace following an earlier attack.

The Moldovan authorities have not yet reacted to the overnight attack, which took place in the early hours of Feb. 27.

Moldovan authorities discovered fragments of a Shahed-type drone near the border on Feb. 11.

Chisinau suspected that the drone found on its territory was downed by Ukrainian defenses during the Feb. 9-10 attack against Odesa Oblast.