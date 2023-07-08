Military intelligence: Russian forces continue to mine Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s military intelligence reported on July 8 that Russian forces are continuing to mine the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to military intelligence, mines, and explosives are currently being delivered to the territory of the nuclear plant.

Remotely controlled and uncontrolled anti-personnel mines are being placed in technical and machine rooms, intelligence added.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Since then, Russian forces have been using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a military base to launch attacks against Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Ukrainian officials have been warning for the past few weeks that Russia could launch a terrorist attack on the site of the nuclear plant.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on July 5 that the agency's on-site experts have not yet found any explosives during their inspections of the nuclear plant.

However, according to the IAEA, on-site experts have not been granted access to inspect the rooftops of reactor units three and four, as well as parts of the turbine halls and the cooling system.