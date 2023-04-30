Intelligence chief vows to eliminate Russian war criminals ‘anywhere in the world’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, said in an interview with PBS published on April 28 that Russian perpetrators of war crimes would not be able to escape punishment.

“Any perpetrator that committed any war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine or even very egregious crimes, like the group rape or killing of civilians and children, will be found and eliminated in any part of the world,” Budanov said.

The intelligence chief did not elaborate how Ukraine is going to find all the perpetrators.

Ukraine's Security Service recently intercepted a call where a Russian soldier admitted that he had repeatedly killed Ukrainian prisoners of war by cutting their throats after interrogating them. He described in detail how he cut POWs' throats.

Executions and tortures of POWs breach the Geneva Conventions and constitute war crimes.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that the agency had been investigating 80,000 Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on April 17 that his office had received "several dozens" of videos allegedly showing executions of Ukrainian POWs carried out by Russian soldiers.





