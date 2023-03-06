Regional authorities: 1 killed, 1 injured by explosive device in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person was killed, and another was injured in an explosion caused by an explosive device in Kherson Oblast's village of Zelenyi Hai, the regional military administration reported on March 6.

According to the local authorities, the victims were working in a field when their tractor hit the explosive device allegedly left by Russian troops during the occupation of the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

The regional government warned locals to avoid the areas not yet inspected by sappers.

During a major counteroffensive, Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in November 2022.

Main roads have since been cleared from explosives Russia left behind. However, mines can still be found in forests and fields.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in January that Ukraine had become "the largest minefield in the world" due to the Russian invasion.

The large-scale mining of Ukrainian land makes it difficult and highly dangerous for local farmers to grow crops and harvest, putting at risk the country's vital industries. During the summer harvest, farmers were killed in several regions across Ukraine when their tractors hit landmines or pieces of unexploded ordnance during work.

