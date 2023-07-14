Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
National Guard: Ukraine advances 1,700 meters in Melitopol direction

by Martin Fornusek July 14, 2023 3:38 PM 1 min read
Offensive Guard's "Spartan" assault brigade of Ukraine's National Guard practice driving and evacuating lessons on a BTR-4E armored personnel carrier in Kharkiv Oblast on April 21. (AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces advanced over 1,700 meters in the Melitopol direction in a week, said Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, the deputy director of the Department of Application Planning of the National Guard, as cited by ArmyInform on July 14.

Units of the National Guard's 15th "Kara-Dag" Brigade have pushed south and southeast in cooperation with the Armed Forces and with tank support, Urshalovych specified.

"Our units are advancing through dense enemy minefields at the approaches to their positions and under heavy fire, including 213 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, and artillery, and six airstrikes during the past week," Urshalovych said.

The colonel also said that Russian troops are attempting to counterattack to regain lost ground but are being repelled.

Other National Guard formations are deployed in the Siversk and Avdiivka directions, where they are on the defensive against Russian attacks, Urshalovych said.

On July 13, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported successful advances on the southern front line, particularly in the sectors of Novodanylivka-Balka Shyroka and Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka.

Ukrainian troops are also conducting offensive actions in the south to degrade Russian military capabilities, Maliar added.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
