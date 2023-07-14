National Guard: Ukraine advances 1,700 meters in Melitopol direction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces advanced over 1,700 meters in the Melitopol direction in a week, said Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, the deputy director of the Department of Application Planning of the National Guard, as cited by ArmyInform on July 14.

Units of the National Guard's 15th "Kara-Dag" Brigade have pushed south and southeast in cooperation with the Armed Forces and with tank support, Urshalovych specified.

"Our units are advancing through dense enemy minefields at the approaches to their positions and under heavy fire, including 213 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems, tanks, and artillery, and six airstrikes during the past week," Urshalovych said.

The colonel also said that Russian troops are attempting to counterattack to regain lost ground but are being repelled.

Other National Guard formations are deployed in the Siversk and Avdiivka directions, where they are on the defensive against Russian attacks, Urshalovych said.

On July 13, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported successful advances on the southern front line, particularly in the sectors of Novodanylivka-Balka Shyroka and Mala Tokmachka-Novopokrovka.

Ukrainian troops are also conducting offensive actions in the south to degrade Russian military capabilities, Maliar added.