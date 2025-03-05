The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Merz seeks to quickly push through $3.2 billion in German aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2025 11:35 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets German chancellor candidate of the CDU/CSU alliance Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Friedrich Merz, Germany's likely next chancellor, said he wants a defense aid package for Ukraine worth roughly 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) approved by the current, outgoing parliament, Le Monde and AFP reported on March 4.

Speaking at a press conference, Merz said he plans to raise the issue with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has opposed the package unless funded by additional government borrowing.

Germany's incoming chancellor has presented extensive plans to reform debt break rules to boost defense spending as Europe is expected to take more responsibility for its security and Ukraine during the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump.

Merz's conservative CDU/CSU alliance won the parliamentary elections on Feb. 23 with almost 29% of the vote. The Christian Democrats are in talks with Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) on forming a new government, though the outgoing chancellor said he would not be personally part of the coalition negotiations.

Germany has allocated 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in military support for Ukraine this year, and the additional package would raise this to 7 billion ($7.2 billion).

The defense articles contained in the new assistance include three IRIS-T air defense systems, three Skyranger air defense systems, 10 howitzers, surface-to-air missiles, 20 protective vehicles, artillery shells, and drones, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported.

According to Merz, the additional aid "can be approved now as off-budget expenditure." The CDU chairman has also unveiled plans for a massive defense spending boost, establishing a 500-billion-euro ($535 billion) special development and defense fund and exempting defense spending above 1% of GDP from debt break rules.

As changes to debt break rules need support from two-thirds of the parliament to pass, Merz hopes to negotiate the bills' passage with pro-Ukraine moderate parties in the current Bundestag as quickly as possible.

In the next parliament, which must convene no later than March 25, Merz could expect stronger opposition. Roughly one-third of the seats will be held by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left Party (Die Linke), both of which oppose military aid for Ukraine.

Germany has been Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. Berlin's role is especially important now that the Trump administration has frozen defense assistance for Ukraine, seeking to push Kyiv to the negotiating table.

Taurus missiles, stronger Europe — what can Ukraine hope for after German elections
The victory of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by Friedrich Merz was met with relief in Ukraine. The conservative leader has long criticized the supposedly cautious Ukraine strategy of outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose government collapsed last November, triggering the sn…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
7:14 PM
Video

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.