Top Russian official threatens strikes on Ukrainian, European nuclear facilities

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 10, 2023 12:27 AM 1 min read
Search and rescue efforts continue after a Russian missile attack hit a restaurant in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on June 27, 2023. (Photo: Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said on July 9 that Russia should attack Ukrainian nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe if an alleged Ukrainian attack on a Russian nuclear plant is confirmed.

"If the attempted attack with NATO missiles on the Desnogorsk Nuclear Power Plant is confirmed, we should consider the scenario of a simultaneous Russian attack on the Pivdenno-Ukrainska, Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants, as well as nuclear facilities in Eastern Europe," Medvedev, who is also a former president of Russia, said on Telegram. "There is nothing to be ashamed of here."

Medvedev responded to the recent claim by Mash, a Russian propagandist channel on Telegram, that Ukraine attempted to attack Russia's Desnogorsk Nuclear Power Plant in Smolensk Oblast with a Storm Shadow missile earlier on July 9. Mash claimed that the missile had been shot down by air defense.

Medvedev, a close ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, used to be seen as a more liberal representative of the Kremlin but has become one of Russia's most prominent hawks during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In January, Medvedev said a potential defeat of Russia in war against Ukraine "may trigger a nuclear war," adding that "nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."

In May he said that, by sending weapons and training Ukrainian soldiers, NATO "increases the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia."


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
