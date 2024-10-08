Top medical official in Kyiv suspected of faking disability certificates for draft-age men

This audio is created with AI assistance

The head of one of the inter-district Centers for Medical and Social Experts in Kyiv will appear in court for allegedly handing out fake disability certificates, the police said on Oct. 8.

The falsified documents allowed draft-age men to delay mobilization and travel abroad, according to the statement.

The centers are responsible for establishing the degree of disability after an injury or illness, which applies to both military and civilians. They can also issue exemptions from military service based on health conditions.

As Ukraine ramps up its mobilization efforts, various illicit schemes involving falsified medical documents to help men avoid the draft have only mounted.

The official, whose identity was not revealed, was charged with forgery and illegal trafficking of individuals across Ukraine’s state border. Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are not allowed to travel abroad under martial law without permission.

The suspect falsified medical reports with fake diagnoses for men otherwise eligible for duty to evade conscription, the police believe.

If convicted, the accused could face a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized more than $25,000 and 1,600 euros in the suspect’s apartment.