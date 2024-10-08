Skip to content
Top medical official in Kyiv suspected of faking disability certificates for draft-age men

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2024 4:20 PM 2 min read
The head of one of the inter-district Centres for Medical and Social Experts in Kyiv will appear in court for allegedly handing out fake disability certificates, the police said on Oct. 8, 2024. (Police/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The head of one of the inter-district Centers for Medical and Social Experts in Kyiv will appear in court for allegedly handing out fake disability certificates, the police said on Oct. 8.

The falsified documents allowed draft-age men to delay mobilization and travel abroad, according to the statement.

The centers are responsible for establishing the degree of disability after an injury or illness, which applies to both military and civilians. They can also issue exemptions from military service based on health conditions.

As Ukraine ramps up its mobilization efforts, various illicit schemes involving falsified medical documents to help men avoid the draft have only mounted.

The official, whose identity was not revealed, was charged with forgery and illegal trafficking of individuals across Ukraine’s state border. Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are not allowed to travel abroad under martial law without permission.

The suspect falsified medical reports with fake diagnoses for men otherwise eligible for duty to evade conscription, the police believe.

If convicted, the accused could face a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized more than $25,000 and 1,600 euros in the suspect’s apartment.

Authorities have uncovered nearly 600 criminal networks aiding draft evaders, Border Guards report
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, law enforcement agencies have uncovered over 570 criminal networks that help individuals evade military service by aiding them in fleeing abroad, State Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said during a telecast on Sept. 2.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
3:20 PM

Cuba asks to join BRICS as partner country in letter to Putin.

"Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS as a 'Partner Country' through a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who holds the presidency of the group," said Carlos M. Pereira, the director of bilateral relations at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, in an X post shared by the ministry's official account.
12:15 PM

Harris dodges question on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Washington will address Ukraine's possible entry into NATO "if and when it arrives at that point," Vice President Kamala Harris said regarding her future policies if elected president in an interview aired on Oct. 7.
