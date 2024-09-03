Authorities have uncovered nearly 600 criminal networks aiding draft evaders, Border Guards report

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, law enforcement agencies have uncovered over 570 criminal networks that help individuals evade military service by aiding them in fleeing abroad, State Border Guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said during a telecast on Sept. 2.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18–60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they could be called up for military service.

Criminal entities who assist those escaping military service reportedly charge between $7,000 to $10,000 to provide fake certificates declaring individuals unfit for military service due to fabricated health conditions.

Law enforcement officials have begun to crackdown on the criminal networks helping individuals evade military service. In total, Demchenko said that over 200 criminal networks have been uncovered thus far in 2024.

Earlier this year, Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted in favor of a draft law that increases the fines given to those who evade mobilization, although the country does not have plans to forcibly bring back military-aged men who are in the EU.

A November 2023 report by the BBC indicates that at least 20,000 Ukrainian men have illegally crossed the border and escaped mobilization - although the total is now likey significantly higher.

Many men end up crossing the border illegally with the help of smugglers, who demand vast sums only to leave the men to cross a river or mountain alone, Demchenko said in April.

Some of those attempting to escape have died attempting to cross Ukraine's mountainous western border to evade mobilization.



