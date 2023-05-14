AFP: Zelensky to visit Paris late on May 14

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to visit Paris late on May 14 following his weekend trip to Berlin and Rome, AFP reported, citing its diplomatic sources.

Neither the French nor Ukrainian authorities have confirmed Zelensky's expected visit yet.

The expected May 14 visit to Paris would be Zelensky's second time in the French capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Previously, he went to Paris in February to see French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before heading to Brussels for an EU summit.

Zelensky's expected Paris trip comes as he pleas for fighter jets to boost Ukraine's air force.

Zelensky said that Ukraine still needed more weapons as anticipations mount for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, adding that it would take "a few visits" to European capitals.

On May 14, Zelensky also said that Ukraine is working to create a fighter jet coalition, which he believes would be successful. He said during his visit to Berlin that he counted on Germany to support the coalition, and that "my visits to European capitals are partially aimed precisely at this."

Western allies have thus far said they were not ready to provide Ukraine with Western fighter jets, including F-16s, due to what is assumed to be fear of escalation by Russia.