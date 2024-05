This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Businessman Vitaliy Kropachov was detained in Ukraine on May 17, Hromadske media outlet reported, citing unnamed sources in the State Bureau of Investigation.

Kropachov is the owner of the Ukrdoninvest Group of companies with assets in the coal industry, machine-building, construction, transportation, and media.

The Hromadske's sources did not disclose the reasons for the businessman's detention.