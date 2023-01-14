Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Turkey ready to push for local ceasefires in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 11:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Turkey is ”willing to push for local ceasefires and small localized de-escalations,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Jan. 14, as quoted by Hurriyet Daily News.

“Neither party is in a position to win the war militarily, on the ground,” he said.

On Jan. 8, Kalin told CNN that Turkey is working to establish a long-term ceasefire in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Kalin said that neither Ukraine nor Russia can achieve a decisive victory on the battlefield. As a result, Turkey will continue to work on ensuring an extended ceasefire, especially at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, “which remains a major security threat for everyone.”

Asked why Turkey called for a unilateral ceasefire, Kalin said that “it’s the Russian bombardment that is making this war continue.”

Erdogan has already urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to back calls for peace talks through a unilateral ceasefire and a “vision for a fair solution” to Russia’s war, according to a statement from the Turkish president’s office on Jan. 5.

Russia claimed it would have a unilateral ceasefire on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, only to violate it by continuing fighting on the frontline and striking Kherson on Jan. 6.

At least six civilians were killed, and four got injured, according to the Kherson Regional Administration.

Among the victims was a family living in Beryslav, a small city on the shore of the Dnipro River 76 kilometers northeast of Kherson.

A 12-year-old boy and his parents were killed by a Russian shell that hit their house.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.