Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: Stoltenberg invites Zelensky to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023 1:27 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said he had invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend a NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

“I firmly believe that this will be a strong sign of our solidarity, the support that allies have for Ukraine, and I hope that Zelensky will be able to attend,” Stoltenberg said in a March 1 interview with Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT. “Of course, this will depend on the situation in Ukraine, which is still in the midst of a war."

On Feb. 22, Petro Beshta, the Ukrainian ambassador to Lithuania, said Zelensky planned to attend the NATO summit in Vilnius.

According to Beshta, Ukrainian officials hope attendees at the summit will agree "very clearly that, as soon as the war is over, Ukraine will become a member of NATO."

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Feb. 21 that Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO were joining forces to increase the production of weapons and ammunition for the needs of the Ukrainian army and to replenish the allies' stocks.

Zelensky has spent most of his time in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, but he recently made diplomatic trips to Washington D.C., London, Paris, and Brussels.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.