Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Severed pig heads placed at Russian propagandists' homes

by Nate Ostiller September 27, 2023 6:35 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Russian pro-war propagandists have stated they had found severed pig heads on their doorsteps, Novaya Gazeta Europe, an independent Russian newspaper, reported on Sept. 27.

Timofey Sergeytsev, a columnist for the Russian-state run news agency Ria Novosti, Mikhail Tereshchenko, a photographer for state news agency TASS, and military expert Konstantin Sivkov said they had found the heads at their homes during the week of Sept. 19-26.

All three men have previously reported that they had received threats. It is unclear who was responsible for sending the severed pig heads, and Russian-state run media stated that the police were conducting an investigation.

In addition to these types of threats, there have been several high profile attacks on Russian propagandists within Russia, such as the explosion that killed pro-war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky at a cafe in St. Petersburg in April.

Sergeytsev gained notoriety for an op-ed published in April 2022 that Yale historian Timothy Snyder condemned as a “genocide handbook”.

Putin cracks down on pro-war opposition as all-out war falters
After Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he swiftly eliminated the liberal anti-war opposition. But Putin now faces a threat from the other side – pro-war hawks who criticize Russia’s political and military leadership for mishandling the wa…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
