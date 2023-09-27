Media: Severed pig heads placed at Russian propagandists' homes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Russian pro-war propagandists have stated they had found severed pig heads on their doorsteps, Novaya Gazeta Europe, an independent Russian newspaper, reported on Sept. 27.

Timofey Sergeytsev, a columnist for the Russian-state run news agency Ria Novosti, Mikhail Tereshchenko, a photographer for state news agency TASS, and military expert Konstantin Sivkov said they had found the heads at their homes during the week of Sept. 19-26.

All three men have previously reported that they had received threats. It is unclear who was responsible for sending the severed pig heads, and Russian-state run media stated that the police were conducting an investigation.

In addition to these types of threats, there have been several high profile attacks on Russian propagandists within Russia, such as the explosion that killed pro-war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky at a cafe in St. Petersburg in April.

Sergeytsev gained notoriety for an op-ed published in April 2022 that Yale historian Timothy Snyder condemned as a “genocide handbook”.